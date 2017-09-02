German international midfielder Emre Can will be a Juventus player next season. Reports from Italy state that Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta has an agreement in place with the player’s agent to head to Turin on a free-transfer from Liverpool next summer.



The 23-year-old star is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and has stalled on a potential new agreement despite Reds boss Jurgen Klopp claiming he is fundamental to the club’s plans moving forward.





Now Tuttosport states this morning that Marotta, wanting to avoid the same situation that saw the Old Lady miss out of Belgian Axel Witsel in January, has effectively booked the player for February 1st when he can negotiate a move as a free-agent. Bianconeri chiefs have reportedly moved quickly to speak to Can’s representatives after missing out on securing his services in this summer’s window.

Unless there is a dramatic turnaround by both Can and his current employers, it seems certain that he will be swapping Merseyside for Turin in 2018.