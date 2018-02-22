Juventus' 2018 defensive record better than Man City and Barcelona's
10 March at 12:45Serie A giants Juventus currently boast of the best defensive record in Europe since 2018 started, say Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Old Lady are currently second in the Serie A table, but have a game in hand on table-topping Napoli, who are just a single point clear at the top of the league charts. They recently ousted Tottenham Hotspur from the UEFA Champions League, having picked up a compact 2-1 comeback win at Wembley against the English giants.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that in the calendar year 2018, Juventus have the best defensive record.
Massimiliano Allegri's men haven't let in a single goal in the Serie A in 2018 and have found the back of the net 15 times themselves. The last time they conceded a goal was in late 2017 and it was Martin Caceres who had found a way past them for Hellas Verona.
Barcelona haven't won three La Liga games since 2018 began, conceding six times. Premier League table-toppers Manchester City have let in eight goals and have sustained a loss to Liverpool and were held by Burnley. Bayern Munich have let in seven goals, drawing one game. Paris Saint-Germain have conceded four times and lost against Lyon.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
