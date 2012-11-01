Juventus have their eyes on a Barcelona midfielder for January: the latest

Juventus struggled a little to start this season but things now seem brighter for Max Allegri's side. It is not a secret that Marotta and Paratici will be looking to improve the club's midfield as they will be looking to find a good transfer market opportunity. They liked Emre Can a lot but according to Sky Sports, the Bianconeri have their eyes on another target.



In fact, Juventus like Barcelona's Rafinha a lot and he is still on their wish-list for this coming January transfer window. The Brazilian hasn't been used a lot under Valverde this season as a departure could in fact be on the cards. It remains to be seen if Barcelona would let him go on a loan with an obligation to buy or if they only want a permanent transfer...



Juventus are coming off a big 1-0 win against Napoli at the San Paolo as they are now set to take on Olympiacos tomorrow in the UEFA Champions league. Afterwards, they will then take on Inter Milan this coming week-end as this will be another huge game for the Bianconeri. This week can change Juve's entire season...