Exclusive: Here is how long Bernardeschi will be out for as he is at risk for the Tottenham game

19.30 - Here is an update on the Higuain and Bernardeschi injuries: Juve's Federico Bernardeschi will be out for three weeks to one month according to Calciomercato.com sources. As for Gonzalo Higuain, his injury seems more severe than first expected but his presence against Tottenham isn't currently in doubt.



Juve took on Torino earlier today in a heated game. Allegri's team came away with a big 0-1 win but they did lose a few players to injury. Higuain picked up a knock early on as he had to be substituted. Bernardeschi came on to replace the injured HIguain as he also picked up an injury late on in the game. This is something that Allegri surely wanted to avoid as the bianconeri are getting ready to face Tottenham in the UCL in a few weeks time.



IMPORTANT MOMENT - Juve will be now facing Atalanta (Serie A), Atalanta (Coppa Italia), Lazio (Serie A) and Tottenham (UCL) as this is a crucial moment in their season. It remains to be seen how long Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi will be out for....