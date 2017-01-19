Paulo Dybala. Juventus are closing in on a new deal for star striker Tuttosport states that the players agent has arrived in Turin to continue discussions on a new contract and that the 23-year-old will put pen to paper on a new agreement in the next few days.

Having already started negotiations 10 days ago, the journal believes that the Argentine hitman will renew until 2021 and will also see his salary rise to €5 million per season until 2019, when it will they increase to €7 million.



With both Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings should there be any eleventh-hour hic-ups, it looks as though one of the hottest names of next summer’s transfer window is about to be removed at an early stage.



The player known as La Joya (The Jewel), arrived in Turin in the summer of 2015 from Palermo and despite a transfer fee of €32 million, has proved to be one of Juve’s best buys in recent years. It now looks as though that relationship is about to continue for a little while longer.