Juventus: Higuain could start on bench
25 November at 21:25Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri could decide to start Gonzalo Higuain from the bench in tomorrow’s game against Crotone. The Argentinean has netted six goals in the last six games of the season but failed to impress against Barcelona this past Wednesday.
According to a report of Goal.com, Allegri is considering dropping the former Napoli star for tomorrow night’s clash against Crotone. Higuain is one of Juventus’ top scorers this season with 10 goals in 19 appearances with the Old Lady.
Allegri, however, could decide to start Mario Mandzukic as a sole striker in place of the 29-year-old. Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala may also start up front should the Argentinean be dropped against the relegation candidates tomorrow.
During today’s press conference Allegri revealed that Mario Mandzukic will surely start against Crotone.
This is the Old Lady’s expected line-up for tomorrow night’s clash: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Matuidi, Marchisio, Bentancur; Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mandzukic.
