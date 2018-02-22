Juventus: Higuaín likely to return in time for Spurs showdown
02 March at 13:05Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is expected to provide some more updates on the condition of several members of his squad when he speaks to the press this afternoon, with Gonzalo Higuaín and Mattia De Sciglio the latest to join their increasingly long list of casualties.
Meanwhile, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, neither Higuaín nor De Sciglio will be called up to the squad to face Lazio tomorrow, but there is a good chance of them being on the plane to London for the Bianconeri’s crunch Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur.
The latest reports from Corriere dello Sport suggest Paulo Dybala will be deployed as a striker at the Stadio Olimpico, as Allegri looks for ways in which to compensate for the absence of Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi. He is also looking to ease La Joya back into first team action having only recently returned from a spell on the sidelines himself.
(Corriere dello Sport | La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments