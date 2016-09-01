Juventus hopeful Dybala will recover in time for Barcelona clash
16 April at 14:30Juventus star Paulo Dybala picked up an ankle injury yesterday sparking fears among the Old Lady’s fans that their star could skip Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Barcelona. Dybala played a key role in the first quarter final tie against the LaLiga giants last week helping his side to seal a crucial 3-0 win scoring a stunning brace.
According to Sky Sport Dybala is likely to recover in time for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Barcelona even if the player won’t train today.
Dybala has 16 goals and eight assists in 37 games in all competitions so far this season and earlier this week he has signed a contract extension with his club to extend his stay at the Nou Camp until 2022.
Dybala’s new salary will be around € 7 million-a-year and thanks to his new contract he has become the second best earner in Serie A and at Juventus. Dybala is only second to Gonzalo Higuain who is on a € 7.5 million-a-year deal.
