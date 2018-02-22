Juventus in advanced talks to sign Barcelona defender
29 April at 12:30Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport believe that Serie A giants Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona defender Lucas Digne.
The 24-year-old Lucas Digne joined Barcelona from Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 16.5 million euros. Since arriving though, the Frenchman has failed to impress and has not laid down a spot in the first team for himself. This season, Digne has made only seven starts for the Nou Camp based side, appearing four times as a substitute.
La Gazzetta dello Sport understand that Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Digne, who is an outcast at the Nou Camp currently.
It is believed that a meeting was held on the eve of the Juventus v Inter game as Barcelona sports director Ariedo Braida met the Juventus staff and already shares good relations with Beppe Marotta. During the meeting, Digne too made an appearance.
It is said that Digne is very close to a Juve move and while he does have a 100 million euros release clause, but Barcelona are well aware of the fact that the clause is way too much for a player like him. They'd be happy with a 16-17 million euros deal.
It can be an initial loan deal with an option of making it permanent.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
