Juventus in €5m bid for promising Brazilian defender as Serie A side want starlet on loan

Juventus are having a pretty quiet transfer deadline day. The clubs’ director of sport Giuseppe Marotta revealed yesterday that the Serie A giants would have not completed anymore signing in the January transfer window and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Juventus are preparing an offer to sign promising Brazilian centre-back Lyanco in the summer. Lyanco is currently under contract with Sao Paolo.



The 19-year-old contract in Brazil, however, expires in June 2018 and Juventus are considering offering € 5 million to sign him at the end of the season. The Serie A table leaders have already made contact to sign the talented centre-back.



​Meantime, Crotone have requested Juventus to sign Moise Kean on loan until the end of the season. The 17-year-old striker has made senior debut with Juventus in Serie A and Champions League this season becoming the first millennial to play in both competitions.



​According to Sky, the two clubs are in talks over the possible loan move of the 17-year-old hit-man, although Juventus seem not willing to offload the U18 Italy International on loan.

