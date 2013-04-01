Juventus in €5m bid for promising Brazilian defender as Serie A side want starlet on loan
31 January at 22:20Juventus are having a pretty quiet transfer deadline day. The clubs’ director of sport Giuseppe Marotta revealed yesterday that the Serie A giants would have not completed anymore signing in the January transfer window and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Juventus are preparing an offer to sign promising Brazilian centre-back Lyanco in the summer. Lyanco is currently under contract with Sao Paolo.
The 19-year-old contract in Brazil, however, expires in June 2018 and Juventus are considering offering € 5 million to sign him at the end of the season. The Serie A table leaders have already made contact to sign the talented centre-back.
Meantime, Crotone have requested Juventus to sign Moise Kean on loan until the end of the season. The 17-year-old striker has made senior debut with Juventus in Serie A and Champions League this season becoming the first millennial to play in both competitions.
According to Sky, the two clubs are in talks over the possible loan move of the 17-year-old hit-man, although Juventus seem not willing to offload the U18 Italy International on loan.
Share on