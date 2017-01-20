Patrice Evra to remain at the club. The pink journal claims that the Bianconeri’s failure to bring in defensive reinforcements has forced a change of heart despite the 35-year-old Frenchman being linked to a return to the Premier League.

Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are planning a dramatic u-turn by asking French defenderto remain at the club. The pink journal claims that the Bianconeri’s failure to bring in defensive reinforcements has forced a change of heart despite the 35-year-old Frenchman being linked to a return to the Premier League.

The former Manchester United star has even been linked to a shock return to Old Trafford but after making an unsuccessful attempt to bring Bosnian Sead Kolasinac to Turin (due to the fact that his current club Schalke 04 need cover for the injured Baba) it seems the obvious choice is to give the unhappy Frenchman more playing time.



Evra has been very vocal about his lack of first-team action and his agent has made constant reference to the French international leaving Serie A despite having a contract with the champions until 2018.