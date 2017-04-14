Mamadou Coulibaly to Turin. The 18-year-old, who has broken into the first team under Zdenek Zeman this season is tipped to become a real star with his agent actually stating that; “Coulibaly could become three times stronger than Paul Pogba”.

Tuttosport states that Juventus are in talks with Pescara to try to bring Senegalese midfielderto Turin. The 18-year-old, who has broken into the first team under Zdenek Zeman this season is tipped to become a real star with his agent actually stating that; “Coulibaly could become three times stronger than Paul Pogba”.

The Bianconeri, who travel to the Stadio Adriatico this weekend, has an excellent rapport with Pescara having already done business over Favalli and Orsolini and are now ready to add Coulibaly to that list. The journal that there could be a situation where Juve acquires the player only to leave him in place for next season to allow him to continue his development.



With Pescara looking almost certain to be heading straight back to Serie B after a disappointing campaign, the youngster should find playing in Italy’s second tier the perfect way to develop before moving to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

