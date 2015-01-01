Juventus inform Man Utd of Dybala's price tag
27 December at 16:00As Paulo Dybala’s days in Torino appeared numbered, Europe’s biggest clubs have been scouting him and making enquiries about his availability. Real Madrid have long been attached with the Argentinian, but now Manchester United seem to be the source of much speculation.
Jose Mourinho is looking to find a playmaker to, likely, replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season, and few players available will be as coveted as Dybala. The Red Devils have a rich recent history with Juventus, with Paul Pogba making the move back to the British isle.
Mourinho spent a ton of money on the Frenchman, and will certainly like to avoid the same with the Argentinian. However, much to his chagrin, Juventus has alerted the executives at Old Trafford that they will not release Dybala for anything less than 150 million euros.
[Here's what a Dybala move could mean for Kevin Strootman]
The high price is certainly not expected, but may put United out of the running. They simply don’t have the deep coffers that teams like Real Madrid do.
Go to comments