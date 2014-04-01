Juventus injury update on Pjanic, Cuadrado, Buffon & De Sciglio

Juventus trained today as normal despite it being New Years Eve in order to prepare for the upcoming Coppa Italia quarter final clash against cross town rivals Torino this coming Wednesday night.



The club released a brief training report on their homepage to that affect whilst also revealing some updates regarding the physical status of the injured players. The statement read: "Miralem Pjanic was a normal participant in training while Mattia De Sciglio trained part of the session with the group. Gigi Buffon, Juan Cuadrado and Benedict Howedes contined their personalized training programs. It won't be too late of a New Year's Eve for the Bianconeri as they'll get straight back to work tomorrow looking to secure passage to the Coppa Italia semifinals on Wednesday."



The news that Miralem Pjanic took fully part in training must come as great news to Bianconeri coach Max Allegri who has relied heavily on the brillaint performances of the Bosnian midfielder this season.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)