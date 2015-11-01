Juventus injury update: star striker a doubt for Napoli clash as Pjaca undergoes knee surgery

Juventus will go through the toughest part of the current campaign as the Old Lady is ready to face Napoli and Barcelona twice in April. The bianconeri are set to play against Napoli on Sunday night in a key Serie A clash making return to the San Paolo on the 5th of April to play the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.



Massimiliano Allegri is sweating over the fitness of his star striker Mario Mandzukic who did not train alongside the rest of his teammates yesterday and could miss Sunday’s Serie A clash against the paretenopei. Mandzukic anticipated his return from the Croatia training camp earlier this week but could only train alongside his teammates on Tuesday, the day before the picked up his muscle injury.



Mandzukic’s physical conditions will be monitored over the next few hours but, as of today, he may not start against Napoli on Sunday night.



The same goes for Marko Pjaca who, however, won’t surely play against Napoli as he has been ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury. The 21-year-old winger picked up his injury during Croatia’s International friendly against Estonia on Tuesday night and will undergo surgery today in Rome’s Villa Stuart where every Serie A player suffering the same injury is usually operated. Pjaca won’t make return to the pitch before the beginning of the next campaign as he’s been ruled out for at least six months.

