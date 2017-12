Juventus & Inter squads for Derby d'Italia clash

Juventus manager Max Allegri and his Inter counterpart Luciano Spalletti have named their squad for tomorrow's Serie A fixture at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.



Spalletti has called up 22 players including Italian international midfielder Roberto Gagliardini and Brazilian defender Joao Mario who were suspended last week when Inter defeated Chievo at home.



Inter's squad:



Goalkeepers: Samir Handanovic, Daniele Padelli, Tommaso Berni;



Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Andrea Ranocchia, Davide Santon, Joao Miranda, Henrique Dalbert, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Yuto Nagatomo;



​Midfielders: Roberto Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Matias Vecino, Borja Valero, Marcelo Brozovic;



​Attackers: Mauro Icardi, Yann Karamoh, Eder, Ivan Perisic, Antonio Candreva, Andrea Pinamonti.



Max Allegri has also called 22 players but had left out legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon who is injured but has been able to call up Mario Madzukic who was in doubt but has managed to recover in time for the big match.



Juventus squad:



Goalkeepers: Carlo Pinsoglio, Wojciech Szczesny, Loria.



Defenders: Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Mehdi Benatia, Alex Sandro, Andrea Barzagli, Daniele Rugani.



Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio, Blaise Matuidi, Kwadwo Asamoah, Stefano Sturaro, Rodrigo Bentancur.



Attackers: Juan Cuadrado, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)