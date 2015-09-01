Juventus are interested in snapping up Edinson Cavani from PSG, according to the Corriere dello Sport, and that El Matador "can no longer remain" in Paris.

The Uruguayan knows Serie A well, doing very well at Palermo and Napoli before earning a big bucks move to PSG in 2013 for

The Uruguayan has slammed in 55 Ligue 1 goals as of the beginning of the last season, but recent issues have put his future in doubt.

The 30-year-old has already got into two altercations with new signing Neymar this season, having the Brazilian take a penalty in midweek when Cavani could have kicked it, allowing him to break the PSG goal scoring record.

​Earlier this season, Neymar insisted on taking a penalty against Lyon, only for Cavani to remind him that spot kicks were his preserve, only to miss the resulting kick.

Though Juventus aren’t in negotiations with Les Franciliens, they are hoping that recent tensions will facilitate a move. El Matador has previously hinted at returning to Serie A, though he has always been talking about former club Napoli.

They claim Juventus are ready to snap up the former Napoli man and want to bring him back to the Serie A.

Cavani was one of three players to return late from the winter holidays, fuelling speculation that the situation was complicated in Paris.

