Juventus interested in Roma star, Chelsea target
20 February at 17:15Juventus are interested in signing Alessandro Florenzi from Roma, according to the latest reports from Mediaset Premium.
The Roma right-back is seen as being very close to a new deal with the Giallorossi, one that would keep him at the club until 2022 or further.
Juventus are looking for a man to take over on the right, where Mattia De Sciglio has yet to achieve the necessary consistency.
The Giallorossi want to make the right-back/midfielder their captain of the future, seeing as Daniele de Rossi can’t last forever. His current deal runs out next summer.
Chelsea are also known to be very enthusiastic about the 27-year-old, who is coming off an ACL tear sustained recently, which effectively kiboshed his 16-17 season.
Respected for his effort (but less for his technique), Florenzi has been an Italy regular, as well as with Roma.
Will the Bianconeri be able to snag another Romanista, one to follow in the footsteps of Miralem Pjanic, Emerson and Jonathan Zebina?
