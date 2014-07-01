Juventus is looking to grab AC Milan defender at a steep discount
24 November at 15:30Earlier in the day we reported on Juventus’ pursuit of Turkish forward Cenk Tosun. Now, another name has emerged as a potential target of the Bianconeri.
Reports strongly indicate that Juventus is pushing hard to bring AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli to Allianz Stadium over the summer. Should AC Milan fail the qualify for Champions League they’ll be forced to shed salary, and Juventus is looking to take advantage of their situation.
According to the report, the Rossoneri are asking in the range of €25 million for the versatile centerback. Originally from Roma, Romagnoli has grown into a solid defender for AC Milan, and has made consistent appearances with the national team.
Juve and Milan have a good working relationship as they consummated the Leo Bonucci --- Mattia De Sciglio swap just this past summer. The brain trusts may come together once again, to send the young Italian to Torino…that is, if AC Milan don’t qualify for the European tournament.
Go to comments