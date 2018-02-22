Douglas Costa reveals the best AC Milan player
05 May at 12:30Juventus superstar Douglas Costa has revealed that joining Juventus was the best choice he ever made in life and has revealed the best AC Milan
The 27-year-old Costa joined Juventus on a one-year long loan deal till the end of this season and the Old Lady have the option of making the move a permanent one. The Brazilian has impressed since coming to Turin though, appearing 28 times in the Serie A and scoring four times, assisting as many as ten times too.
In an interview that the former Shakhtar man gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, he told that Juventus is the best choice he has made in his career. He said: "After exiting the Champions League, I said that coming to Juventus was the best choice I have made in my life. I repeat it."
After losing in Turin and making a crazy comeback at the Bernabeu, regardless of how it ended, you can not help but be proud to be part of a group of champions who have shown that they can achieve the impossible with pride ".
The Brazilian also revealed as to who he finds to be the best AC Milan player. He said: "Who makes me more afraid of Milan? Bonucci and Donnarumma, who is a great goalkeeper, but my favorite is Suso."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments