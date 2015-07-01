



Tuttosport claim ( It looks like another club likes Angel Di Maria.Tuttosport claim ( via le10Sport ) that Juventus have entered the fray for the former Manchester United man.

Di Maria has enjoyed a bit of a resurrection in 2017, after ending last year on some poor form.

The Argentine international is, however, part of PSG’s future plans. The Ligue 1 champions don’t want to give up on the 29-year-old, who has scored six goals and made seven assists between the league and the Champions League.

A recent report confirmed, in fact, that

Di Maria recently revealed, however, that he was “very happy here. I still have two years on my deal.

“My family is happy here. There have, of course, been rumours. I’ll stay here until the end of my deal. Everybody has their way of thinking.

“The people can wish to play in China, it’s true that with the amounts of money we’re talking about, that can attract certain players. But that’s not my case, I prefer to stay here.”