Juventus join Barcelona and Arsenal in race to sign PSG starlet
25 February at 13:00According to the latest reports from French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Serie A giants Juventus are weighing up a move for 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Yacine Adli.
Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici remain keen to snap up the very best young talents Europe has to offer. Indeed, they plan to sign the teenager on a free transfer, just as they did with Kingsley Coman before selling him on to Bayern Munich for more than €20 million.
However, Juve must be wary of competition from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal, who are also monitoring his situation and could attempt to beat them to his signature. They are certainly not the only interested parties, with several other top European clubs keeping a close eye on his development in Paris.
Meanwhile, according to Spanish reports, superstar striker Paulo Dybala has once again been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos have not yet made a concrete bid for the Argentine, but there is every chance they could do so as the season draws to a conclusion.
(L'Équipe)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
