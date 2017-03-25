Juventus join Barcelona in race to sign the next Neymar
25 March at 13:00As we reported a few days ago, Barcelona have set their sights on Vinicius Junior, a 17-year-old striker under contract with Flamengo until 2019. The U17 Brazil International looks so good that South American media have already compared him to Neymar.
Reports in Spain claim the real Neymar is already in touch with his successor trying to persuade him to move to the Nou Camp once he turns 18. Vinicius Junior, in fact, can’t leave his current club until he turns 18 and Flamengo have already informed potential suitors that the player won’t be leaving the club for less than € 30 million. A crazy price-tag which confirms how good Vinicious Junior is.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus have also set sights on the 17-year-old as scouts of the Old Lady were left impressed by the player’s performances during a recent tournament played by U17 Brazil national team in South America.
The 80-90% of the player’s economic rights belong to Flamengo and despite the interest of Juventus Barcelona are still leading the race to sign the Brazilian star of the future.
Go to comments