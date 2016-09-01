Juventus join Chelsea and Tottenham in race to sign French striking sensation
17 March at 22:00Juventus have emerged as potential contenders for Chelsea and Tottenham target Moussa Dembele, ilbianconero.com reports.
The promising French striker has imposed himself as one of the most interesting talents of European football having netted 32 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions with Chelsea so far this season.
Dembele has attracted the interest of every top Premier League club but there are two sides in particular that are said to be leading the race to sign the 20-year-old hit-man.
Chelsea and Tottenham, in fact, are long time admirers of Dembele. The Spurs came close to signing him in January 2015 but his move to the White Hart Lane is said to have collapsed as the player failed his medical with the Spurs.
As for the Blues, Chelsea appeared to be close to welcoming the player’s services this past January when the player was spotted in London but it has been confirmed that the French starlet did only travel to England to have medical tests on his injured knee.
