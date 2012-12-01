Juventus are the latest club to join the race for Moussa Dembelè.

Fabio Paratici has been interested in the Frenchman since 2016, when the Bianconeri tried to snag him from Fulham. Dembele chose Celtic instead, but not before he’d failed a medical with Spurs.

Signed for only £500.000 by Brendan Rodgers, it looks like he could leave for as little as £20m, and as much as £30m.

