The Arsenal star’s deal is set to expire this summer, and he is unlikely to find a new agreement with the Londoners.

Recent reports have made it clear that the German is being chased by both Manchester United, while Jose Mourinho is said to be preoccupied by PSG’s interest in the 29-year-old.

Ozil has scored four Premier League goals this season, adding five assists into the bargain.

The Corriere dello Sport say that Juventus are ready to pounce in case United are unable to seal the deal. This would allow Ozil to play alongside former team-mate at Real Madrid Sami Khedira.

This means that Juventus are potentially in line for two German signings this winter, with Emre Can also being hotly pursued by the Bianconeri. Juventus have already added Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich and Benedikt Howedes from Schalke 04 in the summer.