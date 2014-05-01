Juventus join Man Utd, Barca in race for €100m star
24 May at 12:14Juventus have joined the race for Kylian M’Bappe, according to Tuttosport (Le10Sport).
This is the first we’ve heard in a while of a Serie A club expressing a tangible interest in the Manchester United, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona target.
As Le10Sport confirm, Monaco are only willing to negotiate on the basis of an €100 million move, but M’Bappe himself hasn’t been so hot on a move, recently saying that he would “make a decision according to my career plans.
“The latter is the most important thing for me. I’m at an age where I need to play. This factor is of capital importance. Beyond that, there’s the family aspect.”
Tuttosport confirmed that Monaco and Juventus have already talked over the semi-final tie in the Champions League, which brought them together before the Bianconeri triumphed.
The €100m pricetag is too much for the Bianconeri, however, and they plan to insert a few players into the deal.
