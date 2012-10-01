Serie A champions Juventus are set to stage a summer battle with Manchester United and Milan for Lazio striker Keita Balde. The Senegalese frontman has had issues with the capital club since a very public falling out with President Claudio Lotito last summer and a summer switch now seems inevitable.



The 21-year-old, when he has been on the field for the Biancocelesti, has been in sparkling form but talks over a possible new contract have failed to materialise and it seems the patron is ready to cash in on the player who joined the club as a youngster in 2011.



Manchester United have made very loud noises that they would be ready to bring him to Old Trafford next season with Keita being adept at playing out wide and who boss Jose Mourinho believes would be a perfect replacement for the unsettled Anthony Martial, who looks surplus to requirements under the Portuguese tactician.



There could also be another challenge from Serie A with Milan also ready to splash out on top-quality reinforcement’s with impending new owners Sino-Europe Sports looking to return the Rossoneri to Europe’s elite.