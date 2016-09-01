

Juventus are set to tie down young striker Moise Kean to a new deal at the club. Calciomercato.com's Nicola Balice writes that the 17-year-old, who has burst onto the scene due to some outstanding performances in the club’s Primavera squad, is unable to sign a contract for longer than three years but the Bianconeri have an offer in place to keep him in Turin for the foreseeable future.

As of July 1 2017, Kean will be given a new three-year-deal which will see his earnings increase by around €150-200 thousand from that of his first contract with the club. It’s also quite possible that he will be sent out on-loan next season to gain some first-team experience in the Netherlands, Belgium or Spain.



He will also play a pivotal role in trying to get Italy to 2018 Under-17 European Championships. The future looks bright for Kean as Juventus prepare to unleash the next generation on the football world.