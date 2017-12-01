Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have been undertaking some careful evaluations ahead of next month’s transfer window, and are now much closer to establishing what their objectives are in terms of incoming players.Bianconeri scouts have been following 17-year-old Flamengo striker Lincoln for several months now, but Marotta and Paratici have opted not to make a move for him as they consider his €30 million release clause excessive. Juve have closed the door on his potential arrival, and it seems far more likely he will join Barcelona.One player who Juve are very keen to wrap up the signing of is Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella, though it seems unlikely they will make a move for him before next summer. That said, Inter and Roma are also said to be very interested in the 20-year-old Sardinian. The Isolani value their most precious talent at around €25 million.Marotta and Paratici are also following Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante, while Emre Can remains their priority as they look to strengthen the central midfield area ahead of next season. Fabinho and Sergej Milinković-Savić are still on their radar too, but the club is well aware of how difficult it will be to sign either of them.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)