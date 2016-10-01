Juventus keen to wrap up deal for Chelsea and Man City target



Tonight’s match between Juventus and Genoa will provide respective club directors to discuss the future of Pietro Pellegri, who is one of the Bianconeri’s top transfer targets.



Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are said to be huge admirers of the 16-year-old Rossoblu striker, who is wanted by several top European clubs including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.



After Inter’s attempts to sign him last summer ultimately ended in failure, Juve have an ideal opportunity to take the lead in the race to secure his signature and tie down one of Italian football’s brightest prospects for years to come.



Enrico Preziosi is open to the idea of beginning talks with interested parties, but will insist that a substantial offer of at least €40 million is made. With that in mind, the Turin giants could instead decide to lower that figure by offering players in exchange and allowing Pellegri to remain in Liguria for the next couple of years.



Meanwhile, the Marassi side will look to open discussions with their Juve counterparts over the potential signing of midfielder Stefano Sturaro, who is not featuring too regularly under Massimiliano Allegri.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)