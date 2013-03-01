Juventus keep monitoring Liverpool star despite poor performance against Man City

No secret Juventus are interested in signing Liverpool star Emre Can. This past 30th of August the Old Lady’s CEO Beppe Marotta exclusively told calciomercato.com that the German is a top transfer target of the bianconeri who are monitoring his performances and his situation at Liverpool given that his contract with the Reds expires in 2018.



Can has yet to agree to terms on a new deal with Liverpool and Juventus hope they can sign the 23-year-old as a free agent next summer or take him on the cheap in January.

The Serie A giants will be playing against Chievo in a couple of hours and representatives of the Old Lady have not changed their mind after the disappointing performance of Can against Manchester City.



The Germany International lived a nightmare at the Etihad Stadium as the Reds were trashed 5-0 by Liverpool. Can’s wide free kick in the first half and his yellow card in the second are the only highlights of the 23-year-old who put down a very poor performance just like the rest of his teammates.



Despite today’s bad performance, Can is still on the radars of the bianconeri.



Lorenzo Bettoni