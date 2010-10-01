Juventus keep monitoring promising Barcelona midfielder
14 May at 18:00Juventus are still interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, according to reports in Spain. The 24-year-old midfielder is out of action with a meniscus injury but the Serie A giants are still considering him as a possible midfield reinforcement.
Rafinha can either play as centre midfielder or attacking winger and his versatility is one of the reasons why Juventus are extremely interested in signing him.
The Brazilian starlet’s contract expires at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and at the moment Barcelona are still considering whether to sell the product of their academy or not.
Rafinha, in fact, has yet to prove his full potential at the Campo Nou and representatives of the blaugrana fear that his sale may be regretted in the future just like it happened with Rafinha’s brother Thiago Alcantara who joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona in summer 2013.
Rafinha has become one of the most complete midfielders in Europe and Barcelona are also being rumoured to be considering a summer bid to take him back to the Camp Nou. That’s why they don’t want to make the same mistake with his brother.
