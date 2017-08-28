Juventus keeping tabs on Arsenal defender
28 August at 13:00Juventus are keeping a watchful eye on Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, putting the German as an alternative to Schalke’s Benedikt Howedes, according to Turin based publication Tuttosport via insdiefutbol.
Mustafi was dropped to the bench in Arsenal’s 4-0 defeat to Merseyside club Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, adding more fuel to the speculation surrounding his departure from the Emirates this summer window.
The 25-year-old has reportedly told Gunner boss Arsene Wenger that he wants to leave, with Serie A giants Inter Milan also preparing to rival the Old Lady for his signature.
The Milan club are thought to be leading the race to sign Mustafi but will face tough competitors by the way of reigning Serie A champions Juventus.
Juventus are keeping tabs on Bundesliga defender Howedes, too, but see both targets as viable options, as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of the new season in the Italian League and Champions League.
