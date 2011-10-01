Juventus: how Khedira’s injury could spoil Liverpool’s transfer party
30 August at 18:30Juventus star Sami Khedira has suffered a knee injury and will undergo medical tests today to know his recovery time. The Old Lady has already lost Claudio Marchisio for the next month and the injury of both the Italian and the Germany stars could force Juventus to sign one more midfielder before the summer transfer window expires.
Juventus’ summer transfer window has been pretty linked to Liverpool’s summer transfer negotiations. The Old Lady, in fact, has just completed the signing of Benedikt Howedes from Schalke 04. The Germany star was a transfer target of Liverpool but the Serie A giants managed to wrap up a deal in the space of a 2/3 days.
The Serie A giants are also long time admirers of Emre Can who is regarded as Khedira’s heir in Germany. Can will see his contract expire in 2018 and Juventus are willing to sign him as a free agent. If, however, the injury of Khedira will be a serious one Juventus could decide to make one last attempt to sign the Germany International.
Another potential transfer target would be Renato Sanches. Juventus and Bayern Munich are on very good terms and Max Allegri is a long time admirer of the Portuguese starlet who is being linked with a late move to Anfield. Juve could well decide to resume their interest in the Portuguese ace if the injury of Khedira will be a lengthy one.
Another common transfer target Liverpool and Juventus have is Barcelona out of favour star Andre Gomes. Juventus want to sign the player on loan with option to buy, Barcelona’s demand is € 50 million. Neither clubs want to match Barcelona’s asking price but Juventus could make one last attempt if Khedira will spend lot of time on the sidelines.
Will the injury of Khedira have an impact on Liverpool’s transfer negotiations?
