According to Tuttosport, Juventus have won the race to sign Bosnian left-back. The journal states that the Bianconeri has beaten off competition from Chelsea for the 23-year-old who is out of contract at his current Schalke 04 in the summer.

It had looked as though the Bundesliga side would be prepared to release the player, who is out of contract at the end of the season, in the January window but then they rejected offers from both clubs expressing their desire to keep him for the remainder of the current campaign.



Kolasinac has been with his current employers since 2012 and the Italian side now has a vacancy on their left side after Patrice Evra’s January move to Marseille. Today’s reports suggest that the player, who has made 17 appearances for his country, will head to Turin as early as next week to undergo a medical before moving on a free-transfer in the summer.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler