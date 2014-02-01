There’s some good news for Juventus fans as they prepare for Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Barcelona.

It looks like Paulo Dybala will be present on Wednesday, as he participated in the Bianconeri’s entire training session this morning, something

Recent reports had indicated that La Joya would miss the Wednesday game after being tackled on two occasions by Sulley Muntari this weekend.

Juventus defeated Pescara 2-0 to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to eight points.

Dybala has attracted interest from clubs like Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United.

He played a key role in the first leg, scoring twice and tormenting the Catalan defence as Juventus won 3-0.

With fears of an eventual PSG-style comeback, Bianconeri fans will be happy to have the man who has scored 16 goals and made eight assists this season.

Dybala has also signed a new deal, worth €7 million a year, making him the Bianconeri’s second-best paid player after Gonzalo Higuain.