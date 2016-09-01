Serie A: Juventus-Lazio 2-0 | as it happened

Juventus take on Lazio in the Sunday lunch-time break in Serie A. The bianconeri have a very difficult task today. Lazio are one of the best Italian teams at the moment as Simone Inzaghi's side have four wins in the last five league games. Juventus, on the other hand, have lost their last Serie A game against Fiorentina and aim to win to keep AS Roma and Napoli distanced from the top of the table.



OFFICIAL STARTING LINEUPS



JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Marchetti; Patric, De Vrij, Wallace, Radu; Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic-Savic; Lombardi, Immobile, Felipe Anderson.





