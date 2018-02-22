Juventus learn Morata & Martial price-tag
06 May at 11:05Juventus are monitoring the likes of Anthony Martial and Alvaro Morata and according to Tuttosport the Old Lady will sign one of these two players at the end of the season.
The club’s CEO Beppe Marotta talked about Morata’s possible return to Juventus yesterday night: “I think he was happy at Juve but right now he is a Chelsea player and there is nothing else I can say about him.”
According to Tuttosport Juve could sign Morata in the summer for a fee close to € 60 million. The Serie A giants, however, would pay that fee in multiple instalments. Juventus, in fact, could offer Chelsea to sign Morata on a € 15 million loan deal, adding an option to buy in the region of € 45 million.
As per Martial, Tuttosport reveals Manchester United demanded € 75 million to sell the player to Inter last summer. The player’s price-tag is not likely to have decreased below € 40 million in less than one year but Martial’s contract expires in 2019 and – as we reported a few weeks ago – Manchester United could agree to sell the player for a fee close to € 50 million.
