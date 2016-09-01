Juventus leave door open to Pjaca loan exit

Juventus have been very good of late as they are second in the Italian Serie A standings and are only 1 point behind first placed Napoli. Marko Pjaca is a player who has struggled ever since he joined the Bianconeri club since he has been injured a lot. He is now getting close to being 100% and according to Corriere dello Sport, it seems like he might be loaned out to another club. Juve would like him to gradually find his form and they would also like him to get consistant playing time, something that they might not currently be able to offer him. It seems like a loan deal to Sassuolo might be a possibility but Pjaca doesn't seem convinced to leave Turin just yet....



Pjaca has only appeared in 19 overall games for Juve since joining them back in 2016. If he can stay healthy, then he will be one to watch out for in the future...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)