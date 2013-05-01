Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon believes that Inter and AC Milan are more dangerous than Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Bianconeri recovered from Serie A defeat to Fiorentina several weeks ago by crushing Lazio and outplaying Sassuolo in league play, as well as beating Milan convincingly in Coppa Italia action.

“Now we wait for Inter, who are better than Real and Barca,” B

The goalkeeper is known for motivating his team-mates with some stirring speeches, something he did last season after defeat to Sassuolo, after which Juventus went on an absolute Serie A tear, losing only one more game and taking a fifth straight title.

He was probably referencing his side’s losses to Inter (1-2) and Milan (0-1 in the league and on penalties in the Super Cup) in order to stir up some emotion.

“It will be difficult to meet this challenge, we respect them [Inter].

“They’re a strong team, and they showed in the first fixture this season”.