Juventus legend Del Piero: "Napoli vs Juve not decisive for the Scudetto"

Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport publish an interview on their website with Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero where he says that he does not think that tonight's Serie A big match between the Bianconeri and Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo will be decisive for the scudetto.



"Napoli vs Juventus will not decide the Scudetto but it is a very significant fixture from an emotional perspective, as it is the most important match of the season. On the one hand Napoli can go seven points ahead of Juventus and demonstrate that they have a new force in a direct encounter whilst on the other hand Juventus could narrow the gap to just a point and yank Napoli to the ground and make their presence felt" Del Piero began.



The former Bianconeri captain the continued by praising Maurizio Sarri's men stating that "Napoli play in an extraordinary way and have the home advantage but Juventus have won 6 Serie A titles on the trot and have demonstrated that they are the strongest team around and want to continue being the strongest."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)