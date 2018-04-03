Juventus legend fires warning about Real Madrid superstar
03 April at 18:40Former Juventus winger Mauro Camoranesi has warned Juventus against Isco, as the Old Lady prepare themselves to take on Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
The now 41-year-old Argentine- Camoranesi spent eight years at Turin and made over 200 first team appearances for the Old Lady since he joined the club from Hellas Verona in 2002. And with Juve set to lock horns with Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid later today, Camoranesi has fired a warning to his former club.
The Argentine was recently talking to Spanish daily Marca and told why Juventus would not want to come up against the mercurial Isco. He said: "If I was the Juventus coach, I'd not want Isco to play. But all of them are great players and that's a big problem."
"You can't only focus on Cristiano Ronaldo, obviously he is the emblematic figure for what he represents, but you can't relax at set-pieces with Sergio Ramos in the middle and with many other players who can score from distance."
Camoranesi also talked about the fact that Juve don't have an emblematic player. He said: "Maybe Juventus haven't had an emblematic figure like Neymar, Messi or Cristiano in recent years. Zidane was the last that type of player that Juve had."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
