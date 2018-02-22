Giorgio Chiellini has sent some positive vibes about renewing, saying that he wants to “think about the pitch” before signing a new deal.

The defender, who was won everything except the Champions League with the Bianconeri in recent years, is respected as being one of the best defenders of his generation.

He has made a total of 463 appearances for the Turin club, and has already said back in the January that a new deal would be signed “in the next few months.”

Speaking ahead of Juve’s Champions League Round of 16 clash at Wembley,

There was some relatively bad news too, the 33-year-old also saying that it was “hard to envisage new footballing experiences” after his latest extension, expected to be of two years.

“Juventino for life? After these two extra years, I don’t think there will be a lot of room for other experiences. I will be 34 in August….”

Could he end up joining the club as an administrator, like his brother Claudio?