Juventus legend urges Conte to leave Chelsea

Former Italy and Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi commented the situation of Antonio Conte, one of his former teammate in Turin and with the national team: “I hope he will leave Chelsea because this year has been very hard for him, he received lot of criticism, they mangled him this season, there wasn’t the same pressure on him last season. This year has been a massacre for him. I think he is tired, I see him very tired. He is always taunted, they’ve been repeating he is on the brink since the third game of the season."



"I don’t think he will continue with Chelsea. It’s not about money, Antonio needs to be happy and to have motivations, that’s why I think these will be the last months he will spend at Chelsea. Psg could be a good solution for him, not Italy because, yet again, he’d have many things to fix like stages and stuff like that. He would be angry again and he proved to be a very strong manager with Italy but I think he needs to train a club and work every day with the same team. Psg could tempt him.”

