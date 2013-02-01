Juventus line up alternative to Héctor Bellerín

Juventus remain interested in signing Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín this summer, despite the fact the 22-year-old is valued at over €40 million.



With that in mind, the Bianconeri have begun the process of searching for alternative options should the Spaniard prove to be too expensive a player to bring to Turin.



According to Il BiancoNero, Juve have indeed lined up Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian as their next option. The former Torino man will be allowed to leave Old Trafford for a fee in the region of €15-20 million, and is surplus to requirements as far as José Mourinho is concerned.



Directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici could have a busy summer ahead in terms of full-backs, with regard to both incomings and outgoings. Stephan Lichtsteiner, Alex Sandro and Kwadwo Asamoah have all been linked with moves away from the Allianz Stadium: Mattia De Sciglio is the only one who will definitely remain beyond the end of the current campaign.



(Il BiancoNero)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)