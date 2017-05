Juventus are ready to offeraccording to a report of Tuttosport (via ilbianconero). The Italian star is one of the most promising wingers in Serie A and has already been tested at senior and International level.Bernardeschi, 23, hasin all competitions so far this season and has emerged as a transfer target of Inter and Chelsea as well.The Old Lady will reportedly offerThe Serie A giants are not willing to hold long-lasting negotiations with Fiorentina and expect a final answer from La Viola at the end of the season.​Juventus’ offer could be increased toThe Champions League finalists have also offered Bernardeschi the number 10 jersey and an agreement with the player’s agent Beppe Bozzo has already been reached.