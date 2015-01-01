Juventus line up € 40m bid for Serie A star: all the details
21 May at 11:40Juventus are ready to offer € 40 million to sign Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi, according to a report of Tuttosport (via ilbianconero). The Italian star is one of the most promising wingers in Serie A and has already been tested at senior and International level.
Bernardeschi, 23, has 14 goals and 5 assists in 40 games in all competitions so far this season and has emerged as a transfer target of Inter and Chelsea as well.
The Old Lady will reportedly offer € 40 million after the Champions League final in Cardiff on the 3rd of June. The Serie A giants are not willing to hold long-lasting negotiations with Fiorentina and expect a final answer from La Viola at the end of the season.
Juventus’ offer could be increased to € 50 million, but that would be the best offer Juventus can make before dropping the player and look for new wingers in the market.
The Champions League finalists have also offered Bernardeschi the number 10 jersey and an agreement with the player’s agent Beppe Bozzo has already been reached.
