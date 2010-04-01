Juventus linked with summer move for unhappy Chelsea striker
22 April at 16:20Juventus are being linked with a summer move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi who, according to a report of The Daily Mail has accumulated more than two days sitting on Chelsea’s bench this season. The Belgian is clearly not happy about his status at the Stamford Bridge and he’s likely to leave South West London at the end of the season.
Juventus were linked with a move for the Belgian last summer before Chelsea completed the signing of the former Marseille star for € 40 million.
According to ilbianconero.com the Serie A giants could resume their interest in the 23-year-old given that the Old Lady will be looking for a new striker who can replace first-choice striker Gonzalo Higuain when the Argentinean needs to rest.
Juventus, however, won’t offer Chelsea as much as they paid to sign the player last summer but would only sign Batshuayi on the cheap or on loan.
