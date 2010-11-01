Juventus loanee struggling to establish himself at Schalke
19 February at 18:15Juventus allowed promising winger Marko Pjaca to join Schalke on loan during last month’s transfer window in order to regain his match fitness, and hopefully rediscover his best form.
However, the Croatian has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Domenico Tedesco so far and is therefore yet to prove his worth to the Bundesliga side.
The former Dinamo Zagreb starlet was only given 20 minutes in which to impress during the weekend’s match against Hoffenheim. Indeed, he has only made five appearances since swapping Turin for Gelsenkirchen.
Whether Tedesco feels the 22-year-old fits into his preferred 3-4-3 set-up is up for debate, but time is fast running out for Pjaca if he is to make a mark ahead of his return to Vinovo at the end of the season.
Without doubt, he has a lot of work to do if he is to play his way into the plans of Massimiliano Allegri next season. If not, then it is likely Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici will have to find another loan destination for him.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
