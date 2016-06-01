Juventus looking to close Can deal amid Real Madrid interest
21 February at 13:45
Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are determined to conclude the signing of Emre Can as quickly as possible, and will do everything they can to tighten their grip on him.
The Bianconeri hierarchy has been working on a deal to bring the Liverpool midfielder to Turin for months, but the deal cannot be considered done just yet.
The German will not renew his contract with the Reds – that much is clear – while he has already expressed how happy he would be to join the Italian champions.
Until the 24-year-old actually puts pen to paper, the club will be concerned that another side could come in and present him with a better financial offer. The latest reports suggest Real Madrid have joined the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the race to snap him up, though Juve are still in the lead. As yet, it remains to be seen where he will end up come the summer.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
